$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2983
2007 Dodge Nitro
SE
Location
Westview Auto Sales
5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2
204-888-2983
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8708759
- VIN: 1D8GU28KX7W653576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 210,800 KM
Vehicle Description
At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. We have vehicles starting at $2995. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.