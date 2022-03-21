Menu
2007 Dodge Nitro

210,800 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Auto Sales

204-888-2983

2007 Dodge Nitro

2007 Dodge Nitro

SE

2007 Dodge Nitro

SE

Location

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8708759
  • VIN: 1D8GU28KX7W653576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,800 KM

Vehicle Description

At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. We have vehicles starting at $2995. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire

Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

