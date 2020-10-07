Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Ram 2500

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

  1. 6174615
  2. 6174615
  3. 6174615
  4. 6174615
  5. 6174615
  6. 6174615
  7. 6174615
  8. 6174615
  9. 6174615
  10. 6174615
  11. 6174615
  12. 6174615
  13. 6174615
  14. 6174615
  15. 6174615
  16. 6174615
  17. 6174615
  18. 6174615
  19. 6174615
  20. 6174615
  21. 6174615
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

264,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6174615
  • Stock #: T844317
  • VIN: 3D3KS28A57G844317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Med Slate Gray (D5)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T844317
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 DODGE RAM 2500HD
6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL
6 INCH ZONE LIFT KIT
37 INCH TIRES ON 20 INCH RIMIS
For sale by DV8 Auto Sales LTD.
Call or text tanner @ 1-204-795-1445
Or Stop by Headingley Auto Group located at 4251 portage Ave just a minute west of the perimeter on the north side of the Highway
Permit #4776

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
Glove Box Lamp
Underhood Lamp
Cigar Lighter
Halogen Headlamps
Passenger assist handle
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Mini Floor Console
tinted windows
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Fog Lamps
Dual-note horn
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Pwr steering
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Fixed long mast antenna
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Bright/Bright Grille
SPEED CONTROL
3.73 Axle Ratio
Tip Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Front air dam
136-amp alternator
Front license plate bracket
Front/rear HD shock absorbers
Removable tailgate w/caliper latches
600-amp maintenance-free battery
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Electronically-controlled throttle
Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
Bright Interior Accents
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Bright Rear Bumper
HD engine cooling
Rear underseat compartment storage
Driver/front passenger "Next Generation" multi-stage frontal airbags
Body-colour/bright front fascia
Air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control
Ashtray lamp
Flat-folding load floor storage
Floor cover carpeting
Instrument panel woodgrain bezel
Front dome light w/on/off switch lamp
10.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
Instrument cluster-inc: 200-KPH primary speedometer, tachometer
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE
5,200# front axle
6.3' pickup box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Headingley Auto Group

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 200,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo EX
 264,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey C...
 158,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-6081

Quick Links
Directions Inventory