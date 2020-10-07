2007 Dodge Ram 2500

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column CARGO LAMP Glove Box Lamp Underhood Lamp Cigar Lighter Halogen Headlamps Passenger assist handle Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers 12V auxiliary pwr outlet Mini Floor Console Exterior tinted windows Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft-deterrent system Safety Fog Lamps Dual-note horn Power Options PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Pwr steering Pwr accessory delay Pwr windows w/driver one-touch Seating Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat Media / Nav / Comm Fixed long mast antenna Trim Chrome Bodyside Moulding Bright/Bright Grille

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL 3.73 Axle Ratio Tip Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Leather-wrapped steering wheel Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Front air dam 136-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Front/rear HD shock absorbers Removable tailgate w/caliper latches 600-amp maintenance-free battery Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Electronically-controlled throttle Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector Bright Interior Accents Front height-adjustable shoulder belts Bright Rear Bumper HD engine cooling Rear underseat compartment storage Driver/front passenger "Next Generation" multi-stage frontal airbags Body-colour/bright front fascia Air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control Ashtray lamp Flat-folding load floor storage Floor cover carpeting Instrument panel woodgrain bezel Front dome light w/on/off switch lamp 10.5" rear axle ring gear diameter Instrument cluster-inc: 200-KPH primary speedometer, tachometer 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE 5,200# front axle 6.3' pickup box

