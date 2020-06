2007 GMC Sierra 1500

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE Safety Fog Lamps

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver & right front passenger airbags w/front passenger sensing system

3 point safety belts in all seating positions

Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions Convenience Cargo area lamp

Spare tire lock

Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer

Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels-inc: map pockets

Deluxe roof console Power Options Pwr steering Suspension Multi-leaf spring rear suspension

Independent front suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings

Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass & outside temp display

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar

(4) full-size doors

4-wheel drive

145-amp generator

Single two-sided key

Black air dam

Side-guard door beams

Automatic headlamp control

(2) front recovery hooks

Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat

Chrome rear bumper w/step pad

Rear split folding stadium style bench seat

PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system

Lighting-inc: dome w/map reading lamps

Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor

SLE decor

Leather-wrapped adjustable tilt sport steering wheel

Cruise control w/set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Deep tinted rear window/rear door window glass

Chrome front bumper w/body coloured top cap

AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls

Handling/trailering chassis equipment w/HD rear monotube shock absorbers

5'8" pickup box

Front license plate mounting provisions for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON

Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on

Dual padded sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror

Driver info centre-inc: transmission overheat, low fuel, low coolant, security, engine hour meter, oil change notification

Gauges-inc: odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, voltmeter, oil pressure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.