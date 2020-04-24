2007 Honda CR-V

Safety Side Curtain Airbags

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Childproof rear door locks

(3) rear 3-point seat belts Convenience Map Lights

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Remote fuel filler door release

Rear intermittent wiper w/washer

(2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Rear seat heater ducts

Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/active head restraints

Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Power Options Heated pwr mirrors

Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension

Multi-link rear suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Door-pocket storage bins

Upper/lower glove compartments

Under seat storage bin

Additional Features Front & rear splash guards

Tilt & telescopic steering column

Maintenance Minder system

Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

Real-Time 4-wheel drive

Drive-by-wire throttle

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Air conditioning w/air-filtration system

Ambient console lighting

Driver seat manual height adjustment

Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders

Retractable centre tray table w/beverage holders

Average fuel consumption indicator

Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder

Illuminated cargo compartment

Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners

P225/65R17 all-season tires

17" steel wheels

2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter

Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)

Pwr rack-and-pinion steering

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt, aux input jack, (4) speakers

