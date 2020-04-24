Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

LX

2007 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,565KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933719
  • Stock #: 1647
  • VIN: 5J6RE48357L815800
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Gray (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

This well above average condition CRV includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcarscars.ca Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. A+ B.B.B. Rating. Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Safety
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Childproof rear door locks
  • (3) rear 3-point seat belts
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
  • (2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/active head restraints
  • Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Power Options
  • Heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Comfort
  • Door-pocket storage bins
  • Upper/lower glove compartments
  • Under seat storage bin
Additional Features
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Tilt & telescopic steering column
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Real-Time 4-wheel drive
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Driver seat manual height adjustment
  • Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders
  • Retractable centre tray table w/beverage holders
  • Average fuel consumption indicator
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
  • Illuminated cargo compartment
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • 17" steel wheels
  • 2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
  • Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt, aux input jack, (4) speakers

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

