2007 Honda CR-V

- Safety
-
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- Childproof rear door locks
- (3) rear 3-point seat belts
- Convenience
-
- Map Lights
- INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- Remote fuel filler door release
- Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
- (2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/active head restraints
- Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through
- Security
-
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Power Options
-
- Heated pwr mirrors
- Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
- Suspension
-
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Powertrain
-
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Comfort
-
- Door-pocket storage bins
- Upper/lower glove compartments
- Under seat storage bin
- Additional Features
-
- Front & rear splash guards
- Tilt & telescopic steering column
- Maintenance Minder system
- Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
- Real-Time 4-wheel drive
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
- Ambient console lighting
- Driver seat manual height adjustment
- Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders
- Retractable centre tray table w/beverage holders
- Average fuel consumption indicator
- Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
- Illuminated cargo compartment
- Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
- Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners
- P225/65R17 all-season tires
- 17" steel wheels
- 2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
- Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt, aux input jack, (4) speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.