$15,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Express
CARGO
2008 Chevrolet Express
CARGO
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
167,625KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCGG25K681213413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 167,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous fleet unit Work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 167000kms. Only $15,500. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Interior
Bucket Seats
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
