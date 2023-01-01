Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Previous fleet unit Work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 167000kms.  Only $15,500. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C.  Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2008 Chevrolet Express

167,625 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Express

CARGO

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Express

CARGO

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1700942126
  2. 1700942133
  3. 1700942140
  4. 1700942147
  5. 1700942154
  6. 1700942161
  7. 1700942166
  8. 1700942173
  9. 1700942180
  10. 1700942187
  11. 1700942194
  12. 1700942200
  13. 1700942207
  14. 1700942213
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
167,625KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCGG25K681213413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 167,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous fleet unit Work ready cargo van equipped with divider, rear shelving and ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 167000kms.  Only $15,500. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C.  Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 322,200 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 225,000 KM $40,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Econoline for sale in Headingley, MB
2012 Ford Econoline 230,300 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Express