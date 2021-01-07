Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Express

261,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Express

2008 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Express

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

  1. 6434866
  2. 6434866
  3. 6434866
  4. 6434866
  5. 6434866
  6. 6434866
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

261,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6434866
  • Stock #: 6115
  • VIN: 1GCGG25C681193592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White (White)
  • Interior Colour Neutral (52)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 6115
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Daytona Motors @Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph 204 391-9191or 204 831-6081
2008 Chev Express 2500 4.8 V8 air cond tilt cruise outfitted with ladder racks shelving cargo divider.This vehicle comes with a Manitoba Safety with clear title.For more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive please call David @ 204 391-9191.Note price does not include PST or Gst Dealer #9857

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Front Suspension
Single note horn
Child safety seat top tether anchor
Pwr steering
Retained accessory pwr
Moulded plastic grille
Single rectangular halogen sealed-beam headlamps
3.73 Axle Ratio
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front passenger assist handle
Black vinyl steering wheel
105-amp alternator
Front license plate provisions
Headlamps-on warning tone
Front/rear black painted bumpers w/rear entry-assist step
Dual black fold-away manual mirrors w/adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror
Solar-Ray tinted glass on all windows
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wet-arm washer system
Hinged swing-out right-side/rear cargo doors
Front/rear full-width embossed black vinyl floor covering
Panel trim on rear side & rear doors
(3) cup holders in instrument panel
(2) auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlets
Front compartment cloth headliner
Colour-keyed sunshades
Front/rear dome lamps w/front door-actuated switches
Child safety locks on side loading doors
Front/side cargo door guard beams
Multi-leaf rear suspension
4.8L SFI V8 ENGINE
LT245/75R16-E all-season BSW tires
Winch-type spare tire carrier located under rear body
Scissor-type jack & wheel wrench located at RH rear of vehicle
600-CCA battery w/rundown protection
Driver info centre-inc: fuel range, average economy, fuel used, timer, average speed, tachometer, oil life, fuel filter life, engine hours, tire pressure monitor
Gauges-inc: speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, coolant temp, oil pressure, fuel level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Headingley Auto Group

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 241,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE
 81,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 112,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-6081

Quick Links
Directions Inventory