2008 Chevrolet Express

Daytona Motors @Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph 204 391-9191or 204 831-6081
2008 Chev Express 2500 4.8 V8 air cond tilt cruise outfitted with ladder racks shelving cargo divider.This vehicle comes with a Manitoba Safety with clear title.For more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive please call David @ 204 391-9191.Note price does not include PST or Gst Dealer #9857
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Front Suspension
Single note horn
Child safety seat top tether anchor
Pwr steering
Retained accessory pwr
Moulded plastic grille
Single rectangular halogen sealed-beam headlamps
3.73 Axle Ratio
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front passenger assist handle
Black vinyl steering wheel
105-amp alternator
Front license plate provisions
Headlamps-on warning tone
Front/rear black painted bumpers w/rear entry-assist step
Dual black fold-away manual mirrors w/adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror
Solar-Ray tinted glass on all windows
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wet-arm washer system
Hinged swing-out right-side/rear cargo doors
Front/rear full-width embossed black vinyl floor covering
Panel trim on rear side & rear doors
(3) cup holders in instrument panel
(2) auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlets
Front compartment cloth headliner
Colour-keyed sunshades
Front/rear dome lamps w/front door-actuated switches
Child safety locks on side loading doors
Front/side cargo door guard beams
Multi-leaf rear suspension
4.8L SFI V8 ENGINE
LT245/75R16-E all-season BSW tires
Winch-type spare tire carrier located under rear body
Scissor-type jack & wheel wrench located at RH rear of vehicle
600-CCA battery w/rundown protection
Driver info centre-inc: fuel range, average economy, fuel used, timer, average speed, tachometer, oil life, fuel filter life, engine hours, tire pressure monitor