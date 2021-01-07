2008 Chevrolet Express

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Front Suspension Safety Single note horn Child safety seat top tether anchor Power Options Pwr steering Retained accessory pwr Trim Moulded plastic grille Convenience Single rectangular halogen sealed-beam headlamps

Additional Features 3.73 Axle Ratio Energy-absorbing steering column Front passenger assist handle Black vinyl steering wheel 105-amp alternator Front license plate provisions Headlamps-on warning tone Front/rear black painted bumpers w/rear entry-assist step Dual black fold-away manual mirrors w/adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror Solar-Ray tinted glass on all windows Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wet-arm washer system Hinged swing-out right-side/rear cargo doors Front/rear full-width embossed black vinyl floor covering Panel trim on rear side & rear doors (3) cup holders in instrument panel (2) auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlets Front compartment cloth headliner Colour-keyed sunshades Front/rear dome lamps w/front door-actuated switches Child safety locks on side loading doors Front/side cargo door guard beams Multi-leaf rear suspension 4.8L SFI V8 ENGINE LT245/75R16-E all-season BSW tires Winch-type spare tire carrier located under rear body Scissor-type jack & wheel wrench located at RH rear of vehicle 600-CCA battery w/rundown protection Driver info centre-inc: fuel range, average economy, fuel used, timer, average speed, tachometer, oil life, fuel filter life, engine hours, tire pressure monitor Gauges-inc: speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, coolant temp, oil pressure, fuel level

