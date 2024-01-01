Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

144,519 KM

Details Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
144,519KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCHK29698E218212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 144,519 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500