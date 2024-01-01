$24,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
144,519KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCHK29698E218212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 144,519 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500