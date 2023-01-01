Menu
2008 Chevrolet Uplander

126,800 KM

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

LS

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

126,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004003
  • Stock #: 114424
  • VIN: 1GNDU23148D114424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 126,800 KM

Vehicle Description

3900,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Very clean, fleet maintained unit, ideal for light delivery use or perfect for the small contractor. Safetied with only 126,800kms! Runs and drives well. Affordable at only $8,000. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

