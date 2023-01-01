Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

127,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1698951746
  2. 1698951752
  3. 1698951759
  4. 1698951766
  5. 1698951772
  6. 1698951782
  7. 1698951788
  8. 1698951794
  9. 1698951801
  10. 1698951807
  11. 1698951814
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619817
  • Stock #: 114424
  • VIN: 1GNDU23148D114424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 127,400 KM

Vehicle Description

3900,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo.  Work ready LS model equipped with cargo divider,dual side entry,seating for 2. Clean, safetied, former fleet unit with only 127,400kms. An ideal unit for city courier work or as a back up van to your existing fleet. $8,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 225,059 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline
230,300 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Expre...
 149,837 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory