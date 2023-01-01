2008 Chevrolet Uplander

$8,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 4 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10619817

10619817 Stock #: 114424

114424 VIN: 1GNDU23148D114424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 127,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Entertainment System Telematics Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.