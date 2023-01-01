$8,000+ tax & licensing
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
LS
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
127,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10619817
- Stock #: 114424
- VIN: 1GNDU23148D114424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 127,400 KM
Vehicle Description
3900,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Work ready LS model equipped with cargo divider,dual side entry,seating for 2. Clean, safetied, former fleet unit with only 127,400kms. An ideal unit for city courier work or as a back up van to your existing fleet. $8,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
