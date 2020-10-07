Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Pilot

186,281 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Pilot

2008 Honda Pilot

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Pilot

SE

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

  1. 6045237
  2. 6045237
  3. 6045237
  4. 6045237
  5. 6045237
  6. 6045237
  7. 6045237
  8. 6045237
  9. 6045237
  10. 6045237
  11. 6045237
  12. 6045237
  13. 6045237
  14. 6045237
  15. 6045237
  16. 6045237
  17. 6045237
  18. 6045237
  19. 6045237
  20. 6045237
  21. 6045237
  22. 6045237
  23. 6045237
  24. 6045237
  25. 6045237
  26. 6045237
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,281KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045237
  • Stock #: 1778
  • VIN: 5FNYF183X8B504073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey (GR)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1778
  • Mileage 186,281 KM

Vehicle Description

***8 Passenger with Remote Start*** This well above average condition Pilot also includes four wheel drive, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Auto-Off Headlights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Variable intermittent front wipers
Projector-beam halogen headlights
Day/night rearview mirror
Door-pocket storage bins
Body-coloured door handles
Rear seat heater ducts
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
In-glass antenna
16" Alloy Wheels
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front splash guards
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
8-way pwr driver seat
Overhead sunglasses storage
Trailer hitch pre-wire
Rear cargo net
Drive-by-wire throttle
3-point rear centre seat belts
Multi-functional centre console storage
Ambient console lighting
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) w/location sensors
Automatic climate control w/air-filtration system
Second-row manual climate controls
Conversation mirror
Front 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
(3) 2nd row LATCH system positions
Body-coloured rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Cloth front bucket seats-inc: 4-way passenger seat adjustment
2nd row folding centre armrest
(2) 2nd row overhead map lights
Rear storage well w/(4) tie-down anchors
Column-mounted Shifter
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
P235/70R16 all-season tires
Variable torque management (VTM) 4-wheel drive system
3.5L SMPI SOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control
Front dual stage, dual threshold frontal airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

2014 Ford Escape SE
 210,766 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Trave...
 146,457 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT
 191,010 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

Call Dealer

204-832-XXXX

(click to show)

204-832-1081

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory