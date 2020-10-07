2008 Honda Pilot

***8 Passenger with Remote Start*** This well above average condition Pilot also includes four wheel drive, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Security System
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Auto-Off Headlights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Variable intermittent front wipers
Projector-beam halogen headlights
Day/night rearview mirror
Door-pocket storage bins
Body-coloured door handles
Rear seat heater ducts
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
In-glass antenna
16" Alloy Wheels
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front splash guards
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
8-way pwr driver seat
Overhead sunglasses storage
Trailer hitch pre-wire
Rear cargo net
Drive-by-wire throttle
3-point rear centre seat belts
Multi-functional centre console storage
Ambient console lighting
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) w/location sensors