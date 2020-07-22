Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

176,180 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

s Touring 5-Door

s Touring 5-Door

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

  • Listing ID: 5385017
  • Stock #: 1697
  • VIN: JM1BK343581877789

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,180KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1697
  • Mileage 176,180 KM

Vehicle Description

***ICE COLD A/C & MOONROOF*** This well above average conditIon MAZDA3 includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcarscars.ca Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

