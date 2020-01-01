2009 BMW 535xi

**Cash Price: $15,800. Finance Price: $15,300 (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



LOCAL AND PRISTINE 2009 535 X-DRIVE WITH ALL THE FEATURES YOU WANT AND NEED!



- 3.0L twin turbo I-6 AWD sedan

- 6 Speed automatic with sport shift

- Heated Dakota leather

- Dual zone auto climate control

- Business premium audio with AUX and USB input

- Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity

- Rain sensing wipers

- Front and rear parking sensors

- Proximity Keyless Go with push button start

- iControl System for complete menu control

- Adaptive bi-Xenon headlights

- Sport Package

- Read below for more info....



ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS WITH LOW LOW KMS - ONLY 99K - NEED WE SAY MORE?? Must See 2009 BMW 535i X-Drive with full Sport Pkg - In it's 5th generation this BMW mid-sized sedan ticks all the boxes for performance, luxury and styling. All told, this is one Exhilarating and potent luxury sport sedan. Very Rare find with these options, it's LOADED! A true benchmark for All Wheel Drive sports sedans, this Twin Turbo beast is a must have/must see car - truly stunning in all respects and in unbelievable condition! If you've ever owned a BMW then you'll recognize the smell of the high end Dakota leather!! This top of the line sports car is fully loaded with the race inspired 300HP inline Twin Turbo 6 cylinder engine with a 6 speed electronic auto transmission with manual shift mode. The obvious features include dual zone automatic climate control, power tilt/telescopic and heated steering wheel with full audio controls, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, 4 window Auto Up/Down power windows with external operation (from the key fob), power locks, 12-way Power Heated Memory, deep-bolstered front bucket sports seats with power thigh adjustment- Recaro styling and 2 way power sunroof. Other luxury options include rain sensing automatic windshield wipers, front and rear park assist, rear heated seats, push button start, Bluetooth no-key entry (Keyless Go), Adaptive bi-zeon headlights with LED turn and brake lights, iControl system for complete systems control, retractable headlight washers and so much more. This is a true gem with Sport Alloys and Goodyear Eagle Performance tires, Bi-Zeon headlamps, DSC traction and stability-control systems, brake assist, full function smart key and much more- It really has everything. IMMACULATE condition inside and out! Pride of ownership is quite evident. Local trade with only 98K well serviced kms - purchased from Birchwood BMW.



Comes with a Manitoba Safety Certification, a local CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Selling at a fraction of the new MRSP (for this trim level and options it was nearly $70,000 New!!). READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.



Our sports cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 IN ADVANCE, to set up your private viewing. Receive free indoor heated storage until Spring 2020 with the purchase of one of our Sports Cars. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.

