$22,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442
2009 Chevrolet Express
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9437340
- Stock #: 157265
- VIN: 1GBKG31K591157265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 22
- Stock # 157265
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just In ! 27 ft., 22 pass. bus with side rear wheel chair accessibility and ramp. Well equipped with air, tilt cruise, CD/DVD system, comfortable seating, overhead storage, rear heat/air along with ample lighting. 6.0 gas engine, auto. Locally owned unit, clean and safetied with only 154,000 kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail. O.A.C. Excellent for team or group transport. Only $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.