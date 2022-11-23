Menu
2009 Chevrolet Express

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9437340
  Stock #: 157265
  VIN: 1GBKG31K591157265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 22
  • Stock # 157265
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just In ! 27 ft., 22 pass. bus with side rear wheel chair accessibility and ramp. Well equipped with air, tilt cruise, CD/DVD system, comfortable seating, overhead storage, rear heat/air along with ample lighting. 6.0 gas engine, auto. Locally owned unit, clean and safetied with only 154,000 kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail. O.A.C. Excellent for team or group transport. Only $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
DVD / Entertainment
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

