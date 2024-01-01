2009 Ford Econoline

Menu
<p>5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Well equipped with divider, plenty of shelving, cabinet, ladder rack and hitch. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied with 176,000kms. An ideal addition to your existing fleet!  Only $14,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

176,000 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

VIN 1FTNE14L69DA55219

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Well equipped with divider, plenty of shelving, cabinet, ladder rack and hitch. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied with 176,000kms. An ideal addition to your existing fleet!  Only $14,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available

Winter Tires

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

