$14,000+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline
2009 Ford Econoline
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Well equipped with divider, plenty of shelving, cabinet, ladder rack and hitch. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied with 176,000kms. An ideal addition to your existing fleet! Only $14,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442