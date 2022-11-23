Menu
2009 Ford Econoline

60,200 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
XL

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

60,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9383065
  • Stock #: A41407
  • VIN: 1FBNE31L89DA41407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,200 KM

Vehicle Description

5.4,auto. Well equipped XL model with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD and rear heat/air option.  Ample  rear cargo area along with seating for 6. Very clean unit, safetied, winter ready with only 60,200kms ! A rare find ! Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-744 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

