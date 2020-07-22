2009 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front/rear floor mats Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/crossbars Comfort Illuminated Entry glove box Manual air conditioning Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Trim A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers Chrome grille w/body-colour lower Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system

Additional Features Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Side intrusion door beams Rear floor heat ducts Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Wheel nut wrench & jack Headlamp off delay Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay Underbody-mounted mini spare tire A-gloss body-colour front bumper Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors Steering wheel w/speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert SOS post-crash alert system Painted body-colour body-side cladding Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Black full grip ergonomic door handles Centrestack w/disassociated display Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler License plate bracket (standard in provinces where required) Intelligent 4-wheel drive system Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor 3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 ENGINE 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels 2.93 rear axle ratio Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder, front seat safety belt pretensioners, front seat height adjustable D-rings

