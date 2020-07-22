Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Escape

255,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Auto Sales

204-888-2983

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

  1. 5480292
  2. 5480292
  3. 5480292
  4. 5480292
  5. 5480292
  6. 5480292
  7. 5480292
  8. 5480292
  9. 5480292
  10. 5480292
  11. 5480292
  12. 5480292
  13. 5480292
  14. 5480292
  15. 5480292
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5480292
  • VIN: 1FMCU93GX9KB19771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Black)
  • Interior Colour Stone (2S)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. We have vehicles starting at $2995. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
Front/rear floor mats
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Roof rack w/crossbars
Illuminated Entry
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear cargo area light
White-faced instrument gauges
Rear Window Defroster
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
4-wheel independent suspension
A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Side intrusion door beams
Rear floor heat ducts
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
SOS post-crash alert system
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
License plate bracket (standard in provinces where required)
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 ENGINE
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels
2.93 rear axle ratio
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder, front seat safety belt pretensioners, front seat height adjustable D-rings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westview Auto Sales

2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 210,300 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 120,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Police Int...
 177,200 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2983

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory