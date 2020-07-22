2009 Ford Escape

At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. We have vehicles starting at $2995. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only
Vehicle Features
Tilt Steering Column
Front/rear floor mats
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Roof rack w/crossbars
Illuminated Entry
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear cargo area light
White-faced instrument gauges
Rear Window Defroster
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
4-wheel independent suspension
A-gloss moulded-in-colour rear bumpers
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Side intrusion door beams
Rear floor heat ducts
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
SOS post-crash alert system
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
License plate bracket (standard in provinces where required)
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor