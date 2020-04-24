Menu
2009 Ford Flex

limited

2009 Ford Flex

limited

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

  1. 4933710
$8,995

  • 173,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933710
  • Stock #: 1650
  • VIN: 2FMEK63C69BA31334
Blue
Medium Light Stone (PS)
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder

***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*** This well above average condition Flex Limited includes power heated leather seats, moonroof, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcarscars.ca Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. A+ B.B.B. Rating. Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

  • All Wheel Drive
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Instrument panel storage bin
  • Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • Chrome tri-bar front grille
  • Pwr steering
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • 110V Inverter
  • Locking glovebox
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Front seat side impact airbags
  • LED taillamps
  • Rear 2-speed wiper
  • Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • (3) grab handles
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • Battery saver w/accessory delay
  • 17" spare tire & wheel
  • Chrome beltline
  • Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
  • Pwr liftgate w/chrome applique
  • Chrome scuff plates
  • Message centre w/trip computer
  • Pwr pedals w/memory
  • (12) cup/bottle holders
  • (4) 12V pwr points
  • Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
  • All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
  • Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
  • Wiper-activated HID auto headlamps
  • Woodgrain applique on instrument panel & door trim
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription
  • 3.39 Axle Ratio
  • 3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
  • Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate
  • Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp
  • Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
  • Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
  • Bright polished exhaust tips
  • EasyFuel capless fuelling system
  • Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing
  • Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, ambient, cargo area
  • Chrome manual-folding heated pwr mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps

