2009 Ford Flex

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Reverse Sensing System

Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener

(2) coat hooks Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror

Instrument panel storage bin

Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Chrome tri-bar front grille Power Options Pwr steering Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

110V Inverter

Locking glovebox

Front seatback map pockets

Front seat side impact airbags

LED taillamps

Rear 2-speed wiper

Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down

Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system

(3) grab handles

Anti-theft perimeter alarm

Battery saver w/accessory delay

17" spare tire & wheel

Chrome beltline

Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers

Pwr liftgate w/chrome applique

Chrome scuff plates

Message centre w/trip computer

Pwr pedals w/memory

(12) cup/bottle holders

(4) 12V pwr points

Grocery bag hooks in cargo area

All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor

Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system

Wiper-activated HID auto headlamps

Woodgrain applique on instrument panel & door trim

SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription

3.39 Axle Ratio

3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE

Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate

Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp

Front row centre console w/armrest, storage

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant

Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder

Bright polished exhaust tips

EasyFuel capless fuelling system

Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing

Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, ambient, cargo area

Chrome manual-folding heated pwr mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps

