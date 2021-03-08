Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

164,182 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2009 GMC Acadia

2009 GMC Acadia

SLE-1 AWD

2009 GMC Acadia

SLE-1 AWD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,182KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6682967
  • Stock #: 1844
  • VIN: 1GKEV13D39J142768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1844
  • Mileage 164,182 KM

Vehicle Description

***Remote Start & Back-Up Camera*** This well above average condition GMC Acdia also includes 4 captains chairs, All-Wheel-Drive, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

