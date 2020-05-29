Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

  • 219,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5207399
  • Stock #: 6067
  • VIN: 1HGCP267X9A806977
Exterior Colour
Basque Red Pearl (Red)
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Daytona Motors @Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph.204391-9191 or 204 831-6081 2009 Honda Accord EX 4 door 2.4 V-Tec 4 cyl automatic fully loaded including heated cloth seats and sunroof.Sale priced at $7995.Mint cond in and out.No accidents clear title.This vehicle comes with a Manitoba Safety and Carfax. Can be viewed at 4252 Portage Ave.For more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive please call David @ 204 391-9191.Note vehicle price does not include PST or GST.Dealer Permit #9857

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Safety
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Child-proof rear door locks
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Power Options
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Suspension
  • Independent double wishbone front suspension
Additional Features
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Chrome exhaust finisher
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Sunglasses holder
  • Front & rear door pockets
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Pwr tilt moonroof
  • Driver & front passenger active head restraints
  • Centre console w/storage compartment
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote release w/locks -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk
  • Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • Active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering
  • 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
  • 2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system, front adjustable anchors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-831-XXXX

204-831-6081

