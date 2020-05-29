2009 Honda Accord

- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Safety
-
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Convenience
-
- Map Lights
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- P225/50VR17 all-season tires
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Air conditioning w/air filtration system
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Seating
-
- Security
-
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Power Options
-
- 12V pwr outlet
- Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
- Suspension
-
- Independent double wishbone front suspension
- Additional Features
-
- 17" Alloy Wheels
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Front splash guards
- Chrome exhaust finisher
- Maintenance Minder system
- Sunglasses holder
- Front & rear door pockets
- Tilt & telescoping steering column
- Pwr tilt moonroof
- Driver & front passenger active head restraints
- Centre console w/storage compartment
- Ambient console lighting
- Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Remote release w/locks -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk
- Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system
- Active noise cancellation (ANC)
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
- Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
- Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering
- 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
- 2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system, front adjustable anchors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.