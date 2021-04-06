Menu
2009 Kia Rondo

141,800 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2009 Kia Rondo

2009 Kia Rondo

EX

2009 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6895281
  Stock #: 2022
  VIN: knafg526697247562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2022
  • Mileage 141,800 KM

Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2009 RONDO EX/V6 7 passenger,leather int with heated front seats and power sunroof ,air tilt cruise power window and lock and mirrors keyless entry alloy wheels only 141800 kilometres.new safety and carfax $6995.price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 PH orTEXT TIM @ 204-791-5466 VIEW @ HEADINGLEY AUTO GRP 4251 PORTAGE AVE HEADINGLEY MB

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

