2009 Kia Rondo

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2009 RONDO EX/V6 7 passenger,leather int with heated front seats and power sunroof ,air tilt cruise power window and lock and mirrors keyless entry alloy wheels only 141800 kilometres.new safety and carfax $6995.price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 PH orTEXT TIM @ 204-791-5466 VIEW @ HEADINGLEY AUTO GRP 4251 PORTAGE AVE HEADINGLEY MB
