Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Yamaha Viking

2,567 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Auto Sales

204-888-2983

Contact Seller
2009 Yamaha Viking

2009 Yamaha Viking

RS 550 fan 2up

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Yamaha Viking

RS 550 fan 2up

Location

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

  1. 9233941
  2. 9233941
  3. 9233941
  4. 9233941
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,567KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9233941
  • VIN: 8675309

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 2,567 KM

Vehicle Description

3 to choose from Viking Rs with eletric start and reverse

2 up seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westview Auto Sales

2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 0 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Expre...
 360,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-350 Supe...
 119,740 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2983

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory