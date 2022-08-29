$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Yamaha Viking
RS 550 fan 2up
Location
Westview Auto Sales
5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2
204-888-2983
2,567KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233941
- VIN: 8675309
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 2,567 KM
Vehicle Description
3 to choose from Viking Rs with eletric start and reverse
2 up seat
