2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tint-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2104
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Riteway Auto Sales. 2010 Cobalt Lt 2.2 engine air, tilt, cruise power windows and locks and mirrors, keyless entry, remote start. New safety and CARFAX. only 180000 kilometres, $4995 ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081. View at Headingley auto group 4251 portage ave headingley mb. Dealer 4897

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear seat heating ducts
Cabin air filtration system
Front Wheel Drive
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Fixed Mast Antenna
(4) speakers
Body-colour door handles
Front/rear body-colour fascias w/black grille
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Electric rear window defogger
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Halogen headlamps w/automatic lamp control
Solar-Ray light tinted glass
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Driver/front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
Carpeted cargo compartment
Courtesy trunk/dome lamps w/theatre dimming
Emergency trunk release handle
Stainless-steel exhaust system
Pwr remote trunk release
Easy-entry front passenger seat
Premium ride suspension
Speed sensitive electric steering
Air conditioning w/electronic controls
Satin nickel IP accents w/black HVAC & radio controls
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags in outboard seating positions
3-point front & rear safety belts
2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
Black faced analogue instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer
Driver info centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, average speed, fuel range, fuel economy, oil life system, engine coolant temp, outside temp display, programmable features
Floor console -inc: dual front/rear cup holders, open storage, (2) pwr outlets
3.84 final drive ratio (REQ: MM5 Manual Trans)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

