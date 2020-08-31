2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Vehicle Features

Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Rear seat heating ducts Cabin air filtration system Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Media / Nav / Comm Fixed Mast Antenna (4) speakers Trim Body-colour door handles Front/rear body-colour fascias w/black grille Body-colour body-side mouldings Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers Electric rear window defogger Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Halogen headlamps w/automatic lamp control Windows Solar-Ray light tinted glass Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Safety Driver/front passenger dual stage frontal airbags Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Security Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent Power Options Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down Body-colour folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection Carpeted cargo compartment Courtesy trunk/dome lamps w/theatre dimming Emergency trunk release handle Stainless-steel exhaust system Pwr remote trunk release Easy-entry front passenger seat Premium ride suspension Speed sensitive electric steering Air conditioning w/electronic controls Satin nickel IP accents w/black HVAC & radio controls Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags in outboard seating positions 3-point front & rear safety belts 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) Black faced analogue instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer Driver info centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, average speed, fuel range, fuel economy, oil life system, engine coolant temp, outside temp display, programmable features Floor console -inc: dual front/rear cup holders, open storage, (2) pwr outlets 3.84 final drive ratio (REQ: MM5 Manual Trans)

