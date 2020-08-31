2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Riteway Auto Sales. 2010 Cobalt Lt 2.2 engine air, tilt, cruise power windows and locks and mirrors, keyless entry, remote start. New safety and CARFAX. only 180000 kilometres, $4995 ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081. View at Headingley auto group 4251 portage ave headingley mb. Dealer 4897
Vehicle Features
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear seat heating ducts
Cabin air filtration system
Front Wheel Drive
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Fixed Mast Antenna
(4) speakers
Body-colour door handles
Front/rear body-colour fascias w/black grille
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Electric rear window defogger
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Halogen headlamps w/automatic lamp control
Solar-Ray light tinted glass
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Driver/front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
Carpeted cargo compartment
Courtesy trunk/dome lamps w/theatre dimming
Emergency trunk release handle
Stainless-steel exhaust system
Pwr remote trunk release
Easy-entry front passenger seat
Premium ride suspension
Speed sensitive electric steering
Air conditioning w/electronic controls
Satin nickel IP accents w/black HVAC & radio controls
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags in outboard seating positions