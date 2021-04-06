2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

+ taxes & licensing
204-831-6081
4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6
Daytona Motors @ Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph 204 391-9191 2010 Chev Silverado 3500 crew cab 4X4 6.0 Vortec gas with 6 speed automatic transmission in very good condition in and out equipped with air conditioning tilt steering cruise pw pdl upgraded stereo with nav and back up camera.This vehicle comes with a Manitoba safety and Carfax Call David @ 204 391-9191 for more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive.Note price does not include PST or GST. Dealer#9857
