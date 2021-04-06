Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

374,000 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

374,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6945994
  • Stock #: 6120
  • VIN: 1GC4KZBG1AF141247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 6120
  • Mileage 374,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Daytona Motors @ Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph 204 391-9191 2010 Chev Silverado 3500 crew cab 4X4 6.0 Vortec gas with 6 speed automatic transmission in very good condition in and out equipped with air conditioning tilt steering cruise pw pdl upgraded stereo with nav and back up camera.This vehicle comes with a Manitoba safety and Carfax Call David @ 204 391-9191 for more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive.Note price does not include PST or GST. Dealer#9857

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

