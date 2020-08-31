2010 Ford F-150

Safety
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Exterior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Suspension
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Black leather-wrapped steering wheel
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Dark sterling gray wheel lip mouldings
Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround
Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front flow-through console
Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
Display centre -inc: warning message, text function
5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE
Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance
5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.