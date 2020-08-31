Menu
2010 Ford F-150

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5737731
  • Stock #: 2103
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV1AFC99886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2103
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Riteway Auto Sales. 2010 Ford F-150 FX4 Supercrew 5.4 V8. Air tilt cruise power windows and locks and mirrors keyless entry 239000 kilometres like new tires and New safety and car fax $13495. Price does not include gst or pst ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081 View at Headingley auto group 4251 portage ave headingley MB

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
(2) front tow hooks
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
glove box
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Delayed accessory pwr
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
SPEED CONTROL
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
4-wheel drive
outside temp display
2-ton jack
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Black leather-wrapped steering wheel
Rear grab handles
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Single Exhaust
Dark sterling gray wheel lip mouldings
Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround
Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front flow-through console
Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats
155 amp alternator
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
Display centre -inc: warning message, text function
5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE
Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance
5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate

