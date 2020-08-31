2010 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column CARGO LAMP Interval wipers (2) front tow hooks Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Delayed accessory pwr Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Black door & tailgate handles Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Colour-coordinated carpet 4-wheel drive outside temp display 2-ton jack Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Black leather-wrapped steering wheel Rear grab handles Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Safety canopy curtain airbags 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats Single Exhaust Dark sterling gray wheel lip mouldings Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat Front flow-through console Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats 155 amp alternator Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt Display centre -inc: warning message, text function 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance 5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge Off-road tuned shock absorbers Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate

