2010 Ford F-150

101,549 KM

Details Description

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,549KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8057689
  • Stock #: 2004
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E81AFD35014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 2004
  • Mileage 101,549 KM

Vehicle Description

This crazy low milage F150 XTR includes a 4.6L V8, back-up camera, remote start, 4x4, keyless entry, air conditioning, XM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

