2010 Nissan Rogue

100,000 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

SL

SL

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6902484
  Stock #: 2023
  VIN: jn8as5mt4aw014566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2023
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2010 NISSAN ROGUE SL ONLY 100000 kilometres ,4 cyl automatic air tilt cruise power windows and locks and mirrors ,keyless entry .New SAFETY AND CARFAX Sale price $7995 price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 PH OR TEXT TIM @204-791-5466 or VIEW @ HEADINGLEY AUTO GRP 4251 PORTAGE AVE HEADINGLEY MB

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

