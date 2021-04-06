+ taxes & licensing
RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2010 NISSAN ROGUE SL ONLY 100000 kilometres ,4 cyl automatic air tilt cruise power windows and locks and mirrors ,keyless entry .New SAFETY AND CARFAX Sale price $7995 price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 PH OR TEXT TIM @204-791-5466 or VIEW @ HEADINGLEY AUTO GRP 4251 PORTAGE AVE HEADINGLEY MB
