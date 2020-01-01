2010 OPEN RANGE 391RES

**Cash Price: $26,800 Finance Price: 25,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV! TRAVEL ALL YEAR AROUND IN COMFORT AND STYLE WITH THIS HIGH END TRIPLE SLIDE REAR LOUNGE, 4 SEASON, INSPECTED AND READY TO GO 5TH WHEEL. ABSOLUTE MUST SEE BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG - High End living in this 2010 Open Range Highland 391RES. It's a Large rear lounge 5th wheel with 3 big slides that's still like new and priced to sell! What a great layout. You enter mid ship directly to the kitchen... and what a kitchen it is! It's large with an adjustable island. There's so much room. Even the refrigerator is tucked behind the island adding to the large prep space that's available. The cabinets are stunning, finished in antique taupe with dark bronze fixtures and hardware giving a warm, show home feel. You'll enjoy all the amenities of home with a large french-door 2-way fridge with top mounted freezer, 3 burner stove with oven, full range hood, over mount microwave and big, deep pantry. The island has a wide open counter so you'll never run out our room to prep meals. The double sink is opposite the island and surrounded by cabinets, cabinets, cabinets!! It even has Corian countertops in the galley. The Chef in the family will absolutely love it just being in this space. They'll also enjoy being open to the entertaining area but not IN IT! There are 2 rear large opposing slides that push the living, dining and loungers out to really open up the space. The first slide holds the 2 full size recliners. Opposite them is a convertible sleeper sofa with large ottoman with inside blanket storage. Next to that is the 4 place dinette. All surfaces are done is classic tans, taupe's and accented in chocolate brown. Did we mention storage?? Because it's everywhere. What's really exciting is that the entire back wall of this RV is an entertainment wall with fireplace, speakers, and a power retractile flat screen TV and audio player with CD/DVD/AUX system with indoor and outdoor speakers, storage bays and shelves. The entire area has such a rich look and feel you'll swear you this isn't an RV!! Turn towards the front of the RV and, at the top of the stairs, is the private bathroom with separate bedroom entrance to keep the master suite private. The bathroom has a HUGE corner shower with skylight, toilet, full vanity with glass bowl sink, medicine cabinet and separate vanity. It's a true bathroom, not an RV "make-do". Once in the master bedroom you'll notice the great open space. That's due to the third slide. It pushes the queen size bed back to access the Chester drawers and entire wall of mirrored closets. There's a second flat panel TV hanging above the Chester for comfy nighttime movie nights. Again, it's amazing how much storage you get, even in the bedroom! The front wall is a complete mirrored closet with a second closet to the right for all your accessories. The entire RV has lots of roof vents and a LARGE 16ft power awning to cover you on rainy days and air conditioning to keep you cool on those hot summer nights. Set up is a breeze with the 4 corner auto leveling power jacks. This RV is well maintained and in like new condition in all respects. Use it all year round as it is a 4 season insulated RV so go to the beach or head to the mountains (includes Heated underbelly with heated and enclosed dump valves, R-38 roof insulation and r 38 floor insulation (above and below tanks), R-9 sidewalls with insulated slide floor, Heated storage area with double insulated baggage doors. Vented attica and 40,000 btu furnace). This is a must see for full time RV living or part time camping in style and luxury here or down south. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines and we have a Clean Western Canadian CARFAX history report, in addition we have many extended comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. What a Great find!! Selling at a fraction of the new cost of over $90,000 to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023