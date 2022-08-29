$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westview Auto Sales
204-888-2983
2010 SKIDOO SKANDIC
2010 SKIDOO SKANDIC
550 Fan
Location
Westview Auto Sales
5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2
204-888-2983
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
999,999KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233944
- VIN: 5555
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 999,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 skidoo skandic 550 fan with electric start and reverse 2 up seat
3 to choose from
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westview Auto Sales
Westview Auto Sales
5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2