2010 SKIDOO SKANDIC

999,999 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Auto Sales

204-888-2983

2010 SKIDOO SKANDIC

2010 SKIDOO SKANDIC

550 Fan

2010 SKIDOO SKANDIC

550 Fan

Location

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

  9233944
  2. 9233944
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233944
  • VIN: 5555

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 skidoo skandic 550 fan with electric start and reverse 2 up seat

3 to choose from

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-XXXX

204-888-2983

