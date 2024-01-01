Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2500 HD, crew,4x4. 6.0, auto work truck package with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD along with seating for 6.  also equipped with easy clean vinyl flooring, manual 4x4, factory trailer brake, plus boxliner and back rack. Clean, safetied former fleet unit with 300,000kms. Only $ 15,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

300,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1725998339
  2. 1725998346
  3. 1725998352
  4. 1725998358
  5. 1725998363
  6. 1725998368
  7. 1725998374
  8. 1725998380
  9. 1725998386
  10. 1725998391
  11. 1725998398
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
300,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC1KVCG2BF111878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 HD, crew,4x4. 6.0, auto work truck package with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD along with seating for 6.  also equipped with easy clean vinyl flooring, manual 4x4, factory trailer brake, plus boxliner and back rack. Clean, safetied former fleet unit with 300,000kms. Only $ 15,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2015 Ford Transit XL for sale in Headingley, MB
2015 Ford Transit XL 297,000 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Infiniti Q50 for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Infiniti Q50 170,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2020 Chevrolet Express 237,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500