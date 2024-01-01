$15,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
WT
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
WT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 300,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 HD, crew,4x4. 6.0, auto work truck package with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD along with seating for 6. also equipped with easy clean vinyl flooring, manual 4x4, factory trailer brake, plus boxliner and back rack. Clean, safetied former fleet unit with 300,000kms. Only $ 15,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442