2011 Coachmen CATALINA
32BHDS 36FT BUNK HOUSE, SLEEP 11, WELL EQUIPPED!!
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9198826
- Stock #: W6476
- VIN: 5ZT2CAXB8BT001054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour EARTH/BROWN TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $19,900. Finance Price: $19,400. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available on every RV! MUST SEE - HUGE VALUE, 2011 COACHMEN Catalina 32BHDS, 36FT DOUBLE SLIDE BUNKHOUSE WITH A GREAT PRIVATE SPACE, LOTS OF FEATURES AND IT IS VERY CLEAN AND PRICED TO SELL AT A GREAT SALE PRICE! You must see this RV to believe it! This Coachmen is a full-sized 36FT lite weight RV that delivers lots of space without the weight. This M-32BHDS is equipped with a large 4 Pc Bath, Separate Bunk house(w/slide), Private Master Suite, two entrances, Two Slide Outs, Outdoor Shower & Kitchen w/Stove Sink & Fridge. It will last you for years as you will not outgrow it! It is absolutely Stunning! You can have it all with this Catalina Series M-32BHDS...Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities Galore! Lightweight at only 7,378 LB it makes it easy to pull and has a hitch weight of only 1065 LB! This Catalina M-32BHDS RV Features a large living area with a large double sized slide out so there is plenty of room for entertaining!! There is a Large kitchen & Entertainment Center with a flat screen TV, and an included AM/FM/CD Player with Interior and exterior speakers! The Large Kitchen features a Double Kitchen Sink, 3 Burner Range, oven, microwave and plenty of Overhead Cabinet Storage. This Fully Appointed Kitchen will surely please the Chef in the Family! It has a U-shaped dining area (so the whole family can eat together at the dinner table) and sleeper sofa, both of which convert to double beds for a total sleep count of 11!. At the rear of the RV is the huge Bunk house with large slide. This is a large private bedroom/playroom/multi-purpose room for the kids or guests with its own private door for quiet times. There is a Full size bathroom with Tub/Shower, Toilet, and Sink (6 Gal. Gas Water Heater) and best of all it's own door to the outside so you do not have to tread dirt throughout the RV when needing access to it from the outside. Upfront is the Spacious private Front Master Bedroom, which features a Queen Bed with Overhead Storage and Dual Wardrobes. This Lightweight RV will Sleep 11 and is Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot here or down south where it is warm - it has a great Family layout. Go outside and It has a large awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and Of course there is Air conditioning for the hot summer nights. Must See -Exceptionally clean in all respects. This RV is a local trade with pride of ownership very evident. None nicer at this price point and low low payments!! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a PERFECT, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX history report. It is Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
