2011 Ford Econoline

280,000 KM

Details Description Features

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

280,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336343
  • Stock #: A88768
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EL3BDA88768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,CD. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider,rear cabinet and shelving. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied, with 280,000kms. Winter ready and priced right at only $11,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

