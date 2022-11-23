2011 Ford Econoline

$11,000 + taxes & licensing 2 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9336343

9336343 Stock #: A88768

A88768 VIN: 1FTNE2EL3BDA88768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.