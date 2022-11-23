$11,000+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
280,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9336343
- Stock #: A88768
- VIN: 1FTNE2EL3BDA88768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 280,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.4,auto,air,tilt,cruise,CD. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider,rear cabinet and shelving. Former fleet maintained unit, clean and safetied, with 280,000kms. Winter ready and priced right at only $11,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
