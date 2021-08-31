Menu
2011 Ford Edge

266,400 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

266,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8057698
  Stock #: 2000
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC4BBA43877

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 2000
  • Mileage 266,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This well above average Ford Edge includes All-Wheel-Drive, heated leather seats, moonroof, remote start, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

