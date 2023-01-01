$20,000+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10018425
- Stock #: B70636
- VIN: 1FT7X2B68BEB70636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 275,000 KM
Vehicle Description
F-250 super cab 4x4 work truck, equipped with a plow ready to tackle all your landscaping jobs with ease ! Well appointed XLT model with air,tilt,cruise, pw.pl. p.seat, CD stereo. 6.2 litre gas engine, auto, clean and safetied with good tires. 275,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. Only $20,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
