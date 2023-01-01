Menu
2011 Ford F-250

275,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

XLT

2011 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

275,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10018425
  • Stock #: B70636
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B68BEB70636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 F-250 super cab 4x4 work truck, equipped with a plow ready to tackle all your landscaping jobs with ease ! Well appointed XLT model with air,tilt,cruise, pw.pl. p.seat, CD stereo. 6.2 litre gas engine, auto, clean and safetied with good tires. 275,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. Only $20,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

