2011 Ford F-250
Location
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
302,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10111938
- Stock #: C32359
- VIN: 1FTBF2BT8BEC32359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 302,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7,auto,reg cab, long box 4x4. 6.7 Powerstroke diesel with air,tilt,cruise,radio, plus factory trailer brake system. This truck has been safetied with 302,000kms. Body has damage and is being sold as is. Scratch and dent special. Only $14,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1