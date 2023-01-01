Menu
2011 Ford F-250

302,000 KM

Details

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

XL

2011 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

302,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111938
  • Stock #: C32359
  • VIN: 1FTBF2BT8BEC32359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 302,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7,auto,reg cab, long box 4x4. 6.7 Powerstroke diesel with air,tilt,cruise,radio, plus factory trailer brake system. This truck has been safetied with 302,000kms. Body has damage and is being sold as is. Scratch and dent special. Only $14,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

