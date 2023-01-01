Menu
2011 Ford F-350

259,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2011 Ford F-350

2011 Ford F-350

2011 Ford F-350

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

259,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176003
  • Stock #: A28598
  • VIN: 1FD8W3GT8BEA28598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7,auto,crew,2wd. Work ready Super Duty ideal for the landscaper or general contractor. Well equipped with seating for 6, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo. Easy clean vinyl flooring. Steel box with easy side access and dump feature. Clean and safetied with 259,000 fleet maintained kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. $30,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

