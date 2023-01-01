$30,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-350
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 10176003
- Stock #: A28598
- VIN: 1FD8W3GT8BEA28598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 259,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7,auto,crew,2wd. Work ready Super Duty ideal for the landscaper or general contractor. Well equipped with seating for 6, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo. Easy clean vinyl flooring. Steel box with easy side access and dump feature. Clean and safetied with 259,000 fleet maintained kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. $30,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
