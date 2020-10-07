Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

158,883 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,883KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6045240
  Stock #: 1780
  VIN: 5XYZGDAG2BG071672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cocoa Black (HZ)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1780
  • Mileage 158,883 KM

Vehicle Description

***Moonroof and All-Wheel-Drive*** This well above average condition Santa Fe also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Roof rack side rails
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Transmission Cooler
Compact Spare Tire
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-colour door handles
Chrome grille surround
MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Roof mounted micro antenna
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Lockable glove box
Front active head restraints
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-side reinforcements
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Eco indicator
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
P235/60R18 all season tires
18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
Dark grey body-side moulding
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

