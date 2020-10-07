2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Convenience
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Seating
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted micro antenna
Comfort
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Additional Features
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front active head restraints
Remote fuel door/hood release
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
P235/60R18 all season tires
18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
Dark grey body-side moulding
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate
