2011 Kia Forte5

184,309 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2011 Kia Forte5

2011 Kia Forte5

EX

2011 Kia Forte5

EX

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,309KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6682964
  Stock #: 1840
  VIN: KNAFU5A25B5396456

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 1840
  Mileage 184,309 KM

Vehicle Description

***Low Price & Low Milage*** This well above average condition Kia Forte includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

