2011 Kia Rondo

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Pollen/dust filter Centre-stack rear seat ducts Overhead sunglass holder Front anti-whiplash active headrests Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode 2.7L 24-valve V6 engine Exterior Roof Rails Front/rear mud guards Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Safety Fog Lamps Electronic Brake Distribution Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Side-impact door beams Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) Front seat-mounted side airbags Impact-sensing door unlock Front/rear side curtain airbags Rear child safety locks Front & rear crumple zones Electronic stability control w/traction control system Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Roof mounted micro antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster Convenience Remote Fuel Door Release Front/rear floor mats Front/rear door map pocket Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Rear coat hook Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Heated pwr mirrors Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather-wrapped gear shift knob Seating 60/40 split flat folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests

Additional Features Chrome Exhaust Tip 16" Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Connectivity Projection headlamps Chrome accented door handles Front armrest w/storage Illuminated ignition switch Cargo net hooks Chrome accented side moulding Front/rear assist grips Front seat back pockets 54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver Towing/lashing hook Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor Windshield wiper de-icer Chrome Interior Accents Eco-Minder (1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia Shift interlock P205/60HR16 all-season tires "Tiger nose" radiator grille Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners (2) front cupholders, (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver height adjustment, driver lumbar support, adjustable active headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.