2011 Kia Rondo

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2011 Kia Rondo

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

264,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6131241
  • Stock #: 2010
  • VIN: KNAHH8A6XB7352071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moon Light Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2010
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Riteway Auto Sales. 2011 Kia Rondo EX V6 auto air tilt cruise power windows and locks and mirrors keyless entry remote start, bluetooth and heated seats new Safety and CARFAX like new winter tires excellent condition, runs and drives excellent $4495 price does not include gst or pst ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081 View at Headingley Auto Group 4251 portage ave Headingley mb dealer 4897

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Overhead sunglass holder
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls
Front Wheel Drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
Roof Rails
Front/rear mud guards
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Fog Lamps
Electronic Brake Distribution
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Electronic stability control w/traction control system
(6) SPEAKERS
Roof mounted micro antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Front/rear door map pocket
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear coat hook
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Heated pwr mirrors
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
60/40 split flat folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Chrome Exhaust Tip
16" Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth Connectivity
Projection headlamps
Chrome accented door handles
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Cargo net hooks
Chrome accented side moulding
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing/lashing hook
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Windshield wiper de-icer
Chrome Interior Accents
Eco-Minder
(1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets
Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia
Shift interlock
P205/60HR16 all-season tires
"Tiger nose" radiator grille
Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners
(2) front cupholders, (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls
Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver height adjustment, driver lumbar support, adjustable active headrests

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

