Riteway Auto Sales. 2011 Kia Rondo EX V6 auto air tilt cruise power windows and locks and mirrors keyless entry remote start, bluetooth and heated seats new Safety and CARFAX like new winter tires excellent condition, runs and drives excellent $4495 price does not include gst or pst ph 204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081 View at Headingley Auto Group 4251 portage ave Headingley mb dealer 4897
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Overhead sunglass holder
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls