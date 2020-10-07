2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS 60/40 Split-Fold Rear Seat 3-point safety belts for all seating positions Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Floor mats Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Auto-off halogen headlights Windows Rear Privacy Glass Pwr sunroof Power Options Pwr windows Pwr steering Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms

Additional Features Cargo Cover Rear window defroster w/timer Tubular roof rails Rear door child safety locks Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription 4-speed automatic Sportronic transmission w/OD Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Intermittent front windshield wipers Retractable passenger assist grips Driver & front passenger airbags w/front passenger sensor Height-adjustable front shoulder-belts LATCH child safety system P235/65R17 tires 3.8L SOHC 24-valve V6 engine 360-watt Rockford Acoustic Design AM/FM stereo -inc: 6-disc CD changer, MP3 playback Hands-free Bluetooth interface system Front bucket seats w/driver pwr adjustment & lumbar support Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer & digital odometer Colour dot matrix centre info display -inc: compass, outside temp, drive computer, maintenance recorder 12V accessory outlet Lighting -inc: front map, centre room & cargo area dome 17" x 7" 7-spoke aluminum wheels

