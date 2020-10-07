Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor

142,326 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor

2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor

SE

2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor

SE

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6045243
  • Stock #: 1781
  • VIN: 4A4JN3AS8BE601839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black (24J)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1781
  • Mileage 142,326 KM

Vehicle Description

***Moonroof and Remote Start*** This well above average condition Endeavor also includes four wheel drive, keyless entry, heated leather seats, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
All Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
60/40 Split-Fold Rear Seat
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Floor mats
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Auto-off halogen headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Pwr sunroof
Pwr windows
Pwr steering
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Cargo Cover
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tubular roof rails
Rear door child safety locks
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
4-speed automatic Sportronic transmission w/OD
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Intermittent front windshield wipers
Retractable passenger assist grips
Driver & front passenger airbags w/front passenger sensor
Height-adjustable front shoulder-belts
LATCH child safety system
P235/65R17 tires
3.8L SOHC 24-valve V6 engine
360-watt Rockford Acoustic Design AM/FM stereo -inc: 6-disc CD changer, MP3 playback
Hands-free Bluetooth interface system
Front bucket seats w/driver pwr adjustment & lumbar support
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer & digital odometer
Colour dot matrix centre info display -inc: compass, outside temp, drive computer, maintenance recorder
12V accessory outlet
Lighting -inc: front map, centre room & cargo area dome
17" x 7" 7-spoke aluminum wheels

Email Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

