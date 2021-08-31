Menu
2011 RAM 1500

128,488 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

LARAMIE QUAD CAB 4WD

2011 RAM 1500

LARAMIE QUAD CAB 4WD

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7980900
  • Stock #: 1989
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT3BS599844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 1989
  • Mileage 128,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start & Brand New Tires plus this low milage Laramie also includes a back-up camera, 4x4, heated leather, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

