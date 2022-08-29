$16,900+ tax & licensing
2011 StarCraft Lexion
S-Lite 254RK 28FT LIGHT WT, BIG SLIDE, SLEEP 6, V. NICE!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9085024
- Stock #: W6451
- VIN: 1SABS0BM3B1DA5078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour EARTH TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $16,900. Finance Price:$16,400. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every RV! You must see this RV to believe it! 2011 Starcraft Lexion S-Lite 254RKS, On Sale Now! "Extra Clean" unit that comes very well equipped and looks stunning inside and out. It is a rare and popular Rear Kitchen floorplan and this one has been very well maintained by the previous owner. All aluminum frame light weight construction with fiberglass sidewalls. It comes very well equipped with ducted roof A/C, AM/FM/CD, outside shower, power awning and more! It is super comfortable with plenty of seating for everyone and sleeps up to 6 comfortably. The front Master bedroom features a queen walk-around bed, night stands and wardrobe on both sides of the bed and storage above and best of all it has it's own private entrance into and out of the RV. It’s a full sized ultra-lite RV that delivers lots of space without the weight. You can have it all...Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities Galore! Ultra-Lightweight and easily tow-able at only 5940LBS! This Ultra Lite Travel Trailer Features a rear entry, a large slide-out which creates a spacious interior. Step into the front and find a private front bedroom featuring a comfy queen bed with plenty of storage space both above the bed and with two bedside wardrobes. Enjoy cooking in the spacious rear kitchen featuring a refrigerator, 3-burner range/Oven, an overhead microwave oven and double kitchen sink. There is also a pantry plus overhead cabinets for storage. It features a complete full bath with shower/tub Combo, sink and linen cabinet, and a lavatory There is also no shortage of storage space. You will find plenty of overhead cabinets, wardrobes, and a pantry inside. You will also enjoy the convenient front pass-thru storage compartment for all of your extra outdoor gear. Other great features of this R/V are the Upgraded EXTERIOR PACKAGE, INTERIOR PACKAGE, DELUXE ELECTRIC AWNING , SANDSTONE INTERIOR DECOR, FIBERGLASS WALLS, LAMINATED FLOOR, ALUM CONSTRUCTION, HYDRAULIC FRONT JACK, AM/FM/CD STEREO, SKYLIGHT IN BATH, OUTSIDE SHOWER AND SO MUCH MORE!! This Ultra Lightweight travel Trailer will Sleep 6 and has a Deluxe Sleeper Sofa, Pleated shades and is Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot here or down south where it is warm - it has a great snow birder layout!! Must See -Exceptionally clean in all respects. This RV is a 1 owner trade with pride of ownership very evident. None nicer at this price point and low low payments!! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines and It has Brand New tires. This RV comes with a PERFECT, ACCIDENT-FREE 1 OWNER CARFAX history report. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
