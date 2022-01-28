$17,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura TL
ELITE w/ TECH PKG, SH-AWD, ALL OPTION, LOCAL TRADE
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 8249946
- Stock #: W6211
- VIN: 19UUA9F7XCA803020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*Cash Price: $17,800. Finance Price: $17,300. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees! 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD ELITE with TECH PKG, SUPER LOW WELL CARED FOR KMS, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE, FULLY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF AND MORE!! TRULY STUNNING 2012 ACURA TL ELITE-TECH SH-AWD, SUPER LOW KMS, EXTRA CLEAN AND TOTALLY LOADED WITH NAV, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEATED AND COOLED SPORT BUCKET SEATS, 2 SETS OF TIRES WINTER/SUMMERS INCLUDED AND THE BEST PART IT ONLY HAS 77K KMS - YES ONLY 77K KMS WITH A CLEAN MANITOBA HISTORY!!!! - 3.7L V6 (305 hp and a brawny 273 lb-ft of torque ) - SH/ Smart All Wheel Drive - 6 Speed Sport Shift automatic with Manual Sport Shift Mode - Power Heated and cooled Memory sport Milano Leather seats - 2-way power sunroof - Premium Sound Package (440 watts of sound blasted through 10 well-placed speakers) - 60-gigabyte hard disc drive navigation system with voice recognition and rear-view camera - Bluetooth - Steering wheel-mounted controls and auxiliary/USB inputs - Blind Spot Monitoring - keyless entry with push-button start - Dual zone auto climate control - Performance, Tech, and Custom Appearance Packages - Premium Factory Acura Rubber floor and trunk mats - After market two-way command start - high-intensity-discharge headlights with washers - fog lights - Rear view camera - factory Dual Exhaust - Factory Sport Alloys with 2 sets of tires included (Dunlop Wintermax winter tires and a second set of summer tires as well) - Many more options listed below... **MUST BE SEEN – SUPER LOW KMS, EXTRA CLEAN/FULLY LOADED & EXTRA SHARP** Very Sharp Forged Silver Metallic exterior over beautiful mint Black sport Milano Leather interior - 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD Elite with Tech Package and Many Premium upgrades. This is an exhilarating ride and One of the most sought after and highly consumer rated All Wheel Drive Sport/Luxury Sedans on the market, this beauty is Top of the Line and absolutely loaded with all the Premium Upgrades available. Options include the race inspired 3.7L V6 producing 305HP, 6 speed Auto Transmission with Manual Sport Shift Mode, Smart SH-AWD, Vehicle stability control, deluxe heated & AIr conditioned power memory leather sport seating, two way Power sunroof, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Premium sound audio system with CD, MP3, aux, and XM satellite, blue tooth Hands free link, Factory Navigation, Dual zone Auto climate control, remote entry, after market command start, HID Headlamps, fog lamps, auto headlamps, side and curtain air bags, power Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Premium Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sport interior trim, Blind Spot Monitoring, Home link, Driver info center, tinted windows, Custom Sport appearance package, Color matched grill and bumpers, Nearly New Dunlop Winter tires and also ready for summer with a second set of summer tires included at no additional cost, dual chrome tipped factory exhaust and so much more. This is one very sharp Luxury/Sport Sedan in all respects - a true must be seen local Manitoba trade with pride of ownership very evident. Super Low well cared for kms. None nicer in Canada and its right here in Winnipeg!! Absolutely no disappointments in this amazing and impossible to find low kms Acura TL Elite!! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba safety certification, Certified Carfax with the great Manitoba History and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP of close to $55,000 to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
