2012 Chevrolet Cruze

87,756 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

1LT

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

87,756KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6682961
  Stock #: 1843
  VIN: 1G1PF5SCXC7118031

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 1843
  Mileage 87,756 KM

Vehicle Description

***Remote Start & Low Milage*** This well above average condition Chevy Cruze also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

