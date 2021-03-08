2012 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7
***Remote Start & Low Milage*** This well above average condition Chevy Cruze also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. View by appointment--email info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2020! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are not included.
