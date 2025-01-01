$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GC2CVCG8CZ170239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 170239
- Mileage 149,500 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0,auto,ext cab, Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Tow ready. Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 149,500kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 149,500 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van 248,500 KM $14,250 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 233,700 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Email Motorland Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500