<p>6.0,auto,ext cab, Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Tow ready. Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 149,500kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

149,500 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,500KM
VIN 1GC2CVCG8CZ170239

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey - Light
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 170239
  Mileage 149,500 KM

6.0,auto,ext cab, Equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. CD stereo. Tow ready. Clean, former fleet maintained truck, safetied, showing 149,500kms. Runs and drives well, powertrain warranty avail. Only $14,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

AM/FM Radio

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Climate Control

Split Bench Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500