2012 Chevrolet Sonic

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 3 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7915986

7915986 Stock #: 1981

1981 VIN: 1G1JC5EH2C4115003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Mileage 104,369 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.