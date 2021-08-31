Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

104,369 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2LT Sedan

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2LT Sedan

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,369KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7915986
  Stock #: 1981
  VIN: 1G1JC5EH2C4115003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 104,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start plus this low milage Sonic also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

