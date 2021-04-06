Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chrysler 200

0 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Contact Seller
2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

  1. 6902478
  2. 6902478
  3. 6902478
  4. 6902478
  5. 6902478
  6. 6902478
  7. 6902478
  8. 6902478
Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6902478
  • VIN: 1C3CCBCG3CN245556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Daytona Motors @HEADINGLEY AUTO GROUP 4251 PORTAGE AVE PH 204 391-9191 OR 204 831-6081 2012 Chrysler 200 Limited Touring sedan V6 automatic fully loaded including heated leather seats remote start and entry power sunroof and only 72000 kms.Please call David at 204 391-9191 for more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive.This vehicle comes with a new Manitoba Safety Certificate and clear title.Price does not include PST or GST Dealer#9857

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Headingley Auto Group

2010 Nissan Rogue SL
 100,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2001 Chevrolet Blaze...
 179,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 Li...
 0 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Email Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-6081

Quick Links
Directions Inventory