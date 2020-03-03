2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Halogen Quad Headlamps
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Instrument cluster w/tachometer
- Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Windows
- REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
- Rear Window Defroster
- Tinted glass windows
- Suspension
- Safety
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
- LATCH ready child seat anchor system
- Dual note electric horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Rear child safety locks
- Advanced multi-stage front air bags
- Side curtain air bags for all rows
- Front supplemental side air bags
- Driver knee-bolster air bag
- Seating
- Manual Adjust Seats
- Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
- Trim
- Black/Bright Grille
- Body-colour fascias
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Comfort
- Rear dome lamp
- LH rear quarter storage bin
- Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
- Front overhead console
- Exterior
- Tire carrier winch
- Left manual sliding door w/glass
- Right manual sliding door w/glass
- Accent bodyside mouldings
- Media / Nav / Comm
- (4) speakers
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Additional Features
- Tip Start
- Liftgate flood lamp
- outside temp display
- Black door handles
- 160-amp alternator
- Dual Glove Boxes
- HD radiator
- Air filter
- active head restraints
- Belt mouldings
- Carpet flooring
- Black sill applique
- Lower instrument panel cubby bin
- Observation mirror
- Front courtesy/map lamps
- Headlamp time-delay off
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- HD engine cooling
- HD transmission oil cooler
- Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
- Front passenger assist handles
- B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
- 2nd row overhead assist handles
