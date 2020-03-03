Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747749
  • Stock #: 2079
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8CR315458
Exterior Colour
Dark Charcoal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Light Graystone Interior
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Riteway Auto Sales. 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.6 V6 front and rear Air and Heat ,DVD system ,back up camera and remote start,keyless entry,steering wheel radio controls. Brand new tires and safety and CARFAX $9995. Ph204-791-5466 or 204-831-6081. View at Headingley auto group 4251 portage ave headingley mb dealer 4897

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted glass windows
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • LATCH ready child seat anchor system
  • Dual note electric horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Side curtain air bags for all rows
  • Front supplemental side air bags
  • Driver knee-bolster air bag
Seating
  • Manual Adjust Seats
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Trim
  • Black/Bright Grille
  • Body-colour fascias
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Comfort
  • Rear dome lamp
  • LH rear quarter storage bin
  • Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
  • Front overhead console
Exterior
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Left manual sliding door w/glass
  • Right manual sliding door w/glass
  • Accent bodyside mouldings
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • outside temp display
  • Black door handles
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Dual Glove Boxes
  • HD radiator
  • Air filter
  • active head restraints
  • Belt mouldings
  • Carpet flooring
  • Black sill applique
  • Lower instrument panel cubby bin
  • Observation mirror
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Headlamp time-delay off
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
  • Front passenger assist handles
  • B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
  • 2nd row overhead assist handles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

