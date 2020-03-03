2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Convenience Cruise Control

Halogen Quad Headlamps

Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel

Instrument cluster w/tachometer

Fold-away pwr heated mirrors Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Oil Cooler Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Rear Window Defroster

Tinted glass windows Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

LATCH ready child seat anchor system

Dual note electric horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Rear child safety locks

Advanced multi-stage front air bags

Side curtain air bags for all rows

Front supplemental side air bags

Driver knee-bolster air bag Seating Manual Adjust Seats

Rear seatback grocery bag hooks Trim Black/Bright Grille

Body-colour fascias Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Comfort Rear dome lamp

LH rear quarter storage bin

Dual sunvisors w/mirrors

Front overhead console Exterior Tire carrier winch

Left manual sliding door w/glass

Right manual sliding door w/glass

Accent bodyside mouldings Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers

Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features Tip Start

Liftgate flood lamp

outside temp display

Black door handles

160-amp alternator

Dual Glove Boxes

HD radiator

Air filter

active head restraints

Belt mouldings

Carpet flooring

Black sill applique

Lower instrument panel cubby bin

Observation mirror

Front courtesy/map lamps

Headlamp time-delay off

730-amp maintenance-free battery

HD engine cooling

HD transmission oil cooler

Variable-intermittent windshield wiper

Front passenger assist handles

B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles

2nd row overhead assist handles

