2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,871 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

SXT

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

165,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7091980
  • Stock #: 1887
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR332394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1887
  • Mileage 165,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance at $127.93 Bi-weekly for 4 years at 6.99% on approved credit including everything!! Drive Away Price!! ***Back-Up Camera & STO-N-GO*** This well above average condition Caravan also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

