2012 Dodge Ram 3500
SLT CREW PRE-DEF 6.7L CUMMINS 4X4, EXCEPTIONAL!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 8987794
- Stock #: DW6381A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $38,800. Finance Price: $37,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, 1 OWNER ACCIDENT-FREE WESTERN CANADIAN HWY TRUCK - PRE-DEF 2012 RAM 3500 HD 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL CREW CAB 4X4 - MUST SEE- SHARP & CLEAN, ACCIDENT-FREE, LOADED, PRE-DEF TRUCK! - 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL (350 hp and a monstrous 800 lb-ft of torque) - 6 speed 68RFE automatic - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - upgraded 3.73 rear axle ratio - Power 6 passenger seating (fold down center console) - Premium Multimedia Satellite audio - Bluetooth connectivity - Review Camera - Power Rear Sliding Window - HD Tow Package -Transmission Cooler - Factory Trailer brake Controller & Engine Brake - Factory Flip out Tow Mirrors - Factory Remote Starter - Wheel-to-wheel tube side steps - Spray in Box liner - Full Color match Rhino Lined Protection Package - Chrome Appearance package - Fog Lights / Tow Hooks - Chrome OEM Wheels on Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires - Read below for more info... VERY HARD TO FIND EXCEPTIONALY CLEAN PRE-DEF TRUCK!!! 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT-FREE WESTERN CANADIAN RAM CUMMINS DIESEL LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT STUFF! THESE JUST DON’T LAST SO DO NOT HESITATE!! This 2012 Ram Heavy Duty 3500 CREW CAB SLT 6.7L 4x4 has loads of options including the 6.7L Cummins diesel produces 350 hp and a monstrous 800 lb-ft of torque and is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. The SLT has features and upgrades like power bucket seating (6 passenger power seating with fold down center console) air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Rear heat/air vents, remote entry, multimedia entertainment sys, Satellite radio, power sliding rear window, tow hooks, fog lights, tow package with power heated extendable towing mirrors, Multi plug and tow option, factory exhaust brake, Spray in box liner, tinted windows. This truck has the right options and is perfect for work or play. I owner, pride of ownership very evident. Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A 1-owner CLEAN Accident free Western Canadian CarFax Certified history report and we have many unlimited kilometers warranty options to choose from. ON SALE NOW at HUGE VALUE! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
