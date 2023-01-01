Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1695922383
  2. 1695922391
  3. 1695922398
  4. 1695922405
  5. 1695922411
  6. 1695922420
  7. 1695922426
  8. 1695922434
  9. 1695922440
  10. 1695922447
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10481082
  • Stock #: A36702
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EL5CDA36702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A36702
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.4,auto,air, tilt,cruise,pw.pl.CD stereo. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider, plenty of shelving, storage cabinet, tinted glass, plus rear heat and air. Also comes equipped with a ladder rack and hitch.  Former fleet maintained unit, safetied with only 123,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $25,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

2012 Ford Econoline
123,000 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Expre...
 150,300 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-350
259,000 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory