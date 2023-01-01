$25,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 10481082
- Stock #: A36702
- VIN: 1FTNE1EL5CDA36702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A36702
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.4,auto,air, tilt,cruise,pw.pl.CD stereo. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider, plenty of shelving, storage cabinet, tinted glass, plus rear heat and air. Also comes equipped with a ladder rack and hitch. Former fleet maintained unit, safetied with only 123,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $25,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
